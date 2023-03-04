Previous
I was the photographer last night by shutterbug49
273 / 365

I was the photographer last night

One of my fun roles in our senior community is being photographer for our community newsletter. Last night was the annual crab feed, first time since covid. It truly makes me so happy to see all my friends smiling and enjoying themselves.
4th March 2023 4th Mar 23

Mags ace
Lots of happy faces! Well done.
March 4th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
That looks like so much fun! Big smiles all round
March 4th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Looks a fun event with so many happy faces.
March 4th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Great collection. Everyone looks so happy
March 4th, 2023  
