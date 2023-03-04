Sign up
273 / 365
I was the photographer last night
One of my fun roles in our senior community is being photographer for our community newsletter. Last night was the annual crab feed, first time since covid. It truly makes me so happy to see all my friends smiling and enjoying themselves.
4th March 2023
4th Mar 23
Shutterbug
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday.
Mags
ace
Lots of happy faces! Well done.
March 4th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
That looks like so much fun! Big smiles all round
March 4th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks a fun event with so many happy faces.
March 4th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Great collection. Everyone looks so happy
March 4th, 2023
