272 / 365
That’s my selfie
Really, that is me shooting through the shutters at the bar. This is to point out my selfie from my darkroom photo.
https://365project.org/thedarkroom/365/2023-03-01
2nd March 2023
2nd Mar 23
1
0
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1819
photos
144
followers
54
following
74% complete
Mary Siegle
ace
Ha ha ha . Thanks! Good to know which of those tiny little people was you. Fabulous photo!
March 3rd, 2023
