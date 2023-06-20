Previous
Textures by shutterbug49
Photo 1624

Textures

I like the bright green against the gnarly fallen log.
20th June 2023 20th Jun 23

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Photo Details

KV ace
Nice detail in the grasses and the textured wood makes a terrific background.
June 20th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
This looks like barley
June 20th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful and fresh looking and great textures!
June 20th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
So do I, great textures!
June 20th, 2023  
Mags ace
Lovely color and textures.
June 20th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
Yes - it's such a good contrast.
June 20th, 2023  
