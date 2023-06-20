Sign up
Photo 1624
Textures
I like the bright green against the gnarly fallen log.
20th June 2023
20th Jun 23
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Tags
30-days-wild23
KV
ace
Nice detail in the grasses and the textured wood makes a terrific background.
June 20th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
This looks like barley
June 20th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful and fresh looking and great textures!
June 20th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
So do I, great textures!
June 20th, 2023
Mags
ace
Lovely color and textures.
June 20th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
Yes - it's such a good contrast.
June 20th, 2023
