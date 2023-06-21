Previous
Brodiaea or Cluster Lily by shutterbug49
Brodiaea or Cluster Lily

There are so many different flower bouquets in the open spaces right now. They still haven’t brought in the goats so hopefully they will be there a little longer.
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

Mags ace
Gorgeous color! You have found and shot some of the prettiest wildflowers I've ever seen.
June 21st, 2023  
Krista Marson ace
cute wild flowers
June 21st, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
@marlboromaam Really, lucky to have them. Some are pretty enough to plant.
June 21st, 2023  
Diana ace
Gorgeous little blooms, you sure found some beauties.
June 21st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So fragile but pretty ! a lovely find !
June 21st, 2023  
