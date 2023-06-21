Sign up
Brodiaea or Cluster Lily
There are so many different flower bouquets in the open spaces right now. They still haven’t brought in the goats so hopefully they will be there a little longer.
21st June 2023
21st Jun 23
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Mags
ace
Gorgeous color! You have found and shot some of the prettiest wildflowers I've ever seen.
June 21st, 2023
Krista Marson
ace
cute wild flowers
June 21st, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
@marlboromaam
Really, lucky to have them. Some are pretty enough to plant.
June 21st, 2023
Diana
ace
Gorgeous little blooms, you sure found some beauties.
June 21st, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So fragile but pretty ! a lovely find !
June 21st, 2023
