Closeup of the Brodiaea by shutterbug49
Photo 1626

Closeup of the Brodiaea

This is a closer look at yesterday’s flowers.
22nd June 2023 22nd Jun 23

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
June 22nd, 2023  
Suzie Townsend ace
Just beautiful. Great detail.
June 22nd, 2023  
Diana ace
Such a great close up with wonderful detail.
June 22nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Simply beautiful ! fav
June 22nd, 2023  
Kathy ace
The center looks illuminated and like it's ready to bloom with another flower inside this flower. I like the color of the petals so much.
June 22nd, 2023  
