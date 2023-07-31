Previous
Dahlia #4 by shutterbug49
Dahlia #4

This was the last dahlia to start blooming.
31st July 2023 31st Jul 23

Shutterbug

@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Susan Wakely ace
Leaving the best till last.
July 31st, 2023  
Phil Sandford ace
Beautiful - ours are way behind at the moment.
July 31st, 2023  
Diana ace
Well wotth waiting for, beautiful capture and colour.
July 31st, 2023  
