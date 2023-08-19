Previous
Abstract #19 by shutterbug49
Photo 1684

Abstract #19

Another rainbow on the floor. The floor is brownish and I like it for a floor, but I don’t care for that color so much in my photos, so i have inverted the image.
19th August 2023 19th Aug 23

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a delightful image
August 19th, 2023  
Diana ace
Amazing, you are so clever Debbie! I would never and have never thought of doing this!
August 19th, 2023  
