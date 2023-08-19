Sign up
Photo 1684
Abstract #19
Another rainbow on the floor. The floor is brownish and I like it for a floor, but I don’t care for that color so much in my photos, so i have inverted the image.
19th August 2023
19th Aug 23
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Tags
abstractaug2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a delightful image
August 19th, 2023
Diana
ace
Amazing, you are so clever Debbie! I would never and have never thought of doing this!
August 19th, 2023
