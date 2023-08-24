Previous
Abstract #24 by shutterbug49
Photo 1689

Abstract #24

This is SOOC. This is the sunrise light through our front door glass, shining onto the shutters that are at an angle to the door.
24th August 2023 24th Aug 23

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
462% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
Very cool effect and I love the colours!
August 24th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Wonderful abstract effect
August 24th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Very cool
August 24th, 2023  
Mags ace
What a beautiful abstract and how nice to see that in the morning.
August 24th, 2023  
Kathy ace
You take such nice prismatic colors photos.
August 24th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Beautiful capture.
August 24th, 2023  
John ace
Outstanding abstract photo art!
August 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise