Previous
Photo 1689
Abstract #24
This is SOOC. This is the sunrise light through our front door glass, shining onto the shutters that are at an angle to the door.
24th August 2023
24th Aug 23
7
3
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
abstractaug2023
Islandgirl
ace
Very cool effect and I love the colours!
August 24th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Wonderful abstract effect
August 24th, 2023
bkb in the city
Very cool
August 24th, 2023
Mags
ace
What a beautiful abstract and how nice to see that in the morning.
August 24th, 2023
Kathy
ace
You take such nice prismatic colors photos.
August 24th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Beautiful capture.
August 24th, 2023
John
ace
Outstanding abstract photo art!
August 24th, 2023
