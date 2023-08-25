Sign up
Previous
Photo 1690
Abstract #25
The greenish lines were patterns on the floor from our shutters. I changed the colors and added the red lines in iColorama.
25th August 2023
25th Aug 23
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday.
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstractaug2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous abstract and colours. You seem to have a very colourful home when the sun shines 😊
August 25th, 2023
Tia
ace
I agree with Diana. Lovely colour combination!
August 25th, 2023
Mags
ace
Very cool!
August 25th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Neat abstract
August 25th, 2023
