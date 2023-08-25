Previous
Abstract #25 by shutterbug49
Photo 1690

Abstract #25

The greenish lines were patterns on the floor from our shutters. I changed the colors and added the red lines in iColorama.
25th August 2023 25th Aug 23

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
463% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous abstract and colours. You seem to have a very colourful home when the sun shines 😊
August 25th, 2023  
Tia ace
I agree with Diana. Lovely colour combination!
August 25th, 2023  
Mags ace
Very cool!
August 25th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Neat abstract
August 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise