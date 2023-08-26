Previous
Abstract #26 by shutterbug49
Abstract #26

This was just an interesting pattern on the floor. All the color and frame were added in iColorama.
26th August 2023

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
@shutterbug49
Joanne Diochon ace
Great result from a pattern on the floor!
August 26th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love it ! the colours and the design, the green rectangle really adds to it - fav
August 26th, 2023  
