Previous
Photo 1691
Abstract #26
This was just an interesting pattern on the floor. All the color and frame were added in iColorama.
26th August 2023
26th Aug 23
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2046
photos
151
followers
66
following
Tags
abstractaug2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Great result from a pattern on the floor!
August 26th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love it ! the colours and the design, the green rectangle really adds to it - fav
August 26th, 2023
