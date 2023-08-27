Abstract #27

Previous
Photo 1692

This was a celosia plant played with in iColorama.
27th August 2023 27th Aug 23

Mags ace
Love the feathery effect and color!
August 27th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely wispy image - nice colour and effect! fav
August 27th, 2023  
Jacqueline ace
Lovely artwork!
August 27th, 2023  
Kathy ace
This is so pretty.
August 27th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
neat
August 27th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
I can imagine this as a tile.
August 27th, 2023  
Lesley Aldridge
Pretty colours.
August 27th, 2023  
