From the dock by shutterbug49
Photo 1710

From the dock

I took this from the dock of the condo we stay in at Lake Tahoe.
14th September 2023 14th Sep 23

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Tia
Beautiful colours in the reflection. Such a peaceful scene.
September 14th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
So peaceful looking - love the colour reflection from the sky onto the river!
September 14th, 2023  
