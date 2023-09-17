Previous
View of Lake Tahoe by shutterbug49
View of Lake Tahoe

We climbed to get this view. Unless we go cross country skiing this is my last Lake Tahoe image for this year.
17th September 2023 17th Sep 23

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful mountain scene-it always hard to say goodbye
September 17th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nice hazy feeling
September 17th, 2023  
Lesley ace
So beautiful
September 17th, 2023  
