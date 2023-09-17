Sign up
Photo 1713
View of Lake Tahoe
We climbed to get this view. Unless we go cross country skiing this is my last Lake Tahoe image for this year.
17th September 2023
17th Sep 23
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful mountain scene-it always hard to say goodbye
September 17th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
nice hazy feeling
September 17th, 2023
Lesley
ace
So beautiful
September 17th, 2023
