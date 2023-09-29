Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1725
Cock’s comb
I have posted several images of our celosia. Most of the flowers are very straight, spear-like. Occasionally, this grows out of the end. It is what gives it it’s common name, cock’s comb.
29th September 2023
29th Sep 23
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2082
photos
153
followers
66
following
472% complete
View this month »
1718
1719
1720
1721
1722
1723
1724
1725
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
28th September 2023 5:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kate
ace
A bit like a painter's brush
September 29th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured, lovely colour and detail.
September 29th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
How beautiful
September 29th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Such a lovely shape
September 29th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Such neat textures and a great color
September 29th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close