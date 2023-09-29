Previous
Cock’s comb by shutterbug49
Photo 1725

Cock’s comb

I have posted several images of our celosia. Most of the flowers are very straight, spear-like. Occasionally, this grows out of the end. It is what gives it it’s common name, cock’s comb.
29th September 2023 29th Sep 23

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
472% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kate ace
A bit like a painter's brush
September 29th, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautifully captured, lovely colour and detail.
September 29th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
How beautiful
September 29th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Such a lovely shape
September 29th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Such neat textures and a great color
September 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise