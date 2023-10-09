Previous
Church on the river by shutterbug49
Photo 1735

Church on the river

This is a church taken from the other side of the Truckee River in Reno, Nevada.
9th October 2023 9th Oct 23

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
475% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely church and setting fav!
October 9th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Wonder if it ever floods? Looks close to the water….
October 9th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A lovely composition for this church picture.
October 9th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice looking church and fast flowing river.
October 9th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
@casablanca The Truckee River definitely floods on our side of the Sierra (California side), but not sure about this side.
October 9th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
October 9th, 2023  
Wylie ace
A modern looking church
October 9th, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautifully composed and captured.
October 9th, 2023  
Olwynne
Lovely pov
October 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise