Photo 1735
Church on the river
This is a church taken from the other side of the Truckee River in Reno, Nevada.
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
9
4
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday.
2094
photos
153
followers
64
following
1728
1729
1730
1731
1732
1733
1734
1735
1729
1730
1731
1732
1733
324
1734
1735
Views
15
Comments
9
Fav's
4
Album
365
Tags
architecture
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely church and setting fav!
October 9th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Wonder if it ever floods? Looks close to the water….
October 9th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A lovely composition for this church picture.
October 9th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice looking church and fast flowing river.
October 9th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
@casablanca
The Truckee River definitely floods on our side of the Sierra (California side), but not sure about this side.
October 9th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
October 9th, 2023
Wylie
ace
A modern looking church
October 9th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautifully composed and captured.
October 9th, 2023
Olwynne
Lovely pov
October 9th, 2023
