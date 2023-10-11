Sign up
Photo 1737
Buddhist Temple
Golden Gate Park San Francisco, CA.
11th October 2023
11th Oct 23
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Tags
architecture
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great shot of the beautiful temple.
October 11th, 2023
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful Temple
October 11th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
October 11th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A great looking temple and great pov. The colour is complemented by the blue sky.
October 11th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and perspective, such a beautiful temple! I love the repetitive tieres.
October 11th, 2023
