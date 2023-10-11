Previous
Buddhist Temple by shutterbug49
Photo 1737

Buddhist Temple

Golden Gate Park San Francisco, CA.
11th October 2023 11th Oct 23

@shutterbug49
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great shot of the beautiful temple.
October 11th, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful Temple
October 11th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
October 11th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A great looking temple and great pov. The colour is complemented by the blue sky.
October 11th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and perspective, such a beautiful temple! I love the repetitive tieres.
October 11th, 2023  
