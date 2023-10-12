Previous
Old and New - Different City by shutterbug49
Old and New - Different City

The tower in the front is part of the San Francisco Ferry Building. I’m not sure what the building behind it is. For awhile architecture seems to have been quite boring. Of late though, it has become more artistic and interesting.
12th October 2023 12th Oct 23

Beryl Lloyd ace
A great shot and pov with the old and new building so much in tune !Usually old and new just scream at one another - but here the new here seems to blend in in shape and colour with the old! (perhaps not so much from another pov. )
October 12th, 2023  
