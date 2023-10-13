Previous
New building in San Francisco by shutterbug49
Photo 1739

New building in San Francisco

Same city but more of the new architecture.
13th October 2023 13th Oct 23

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great shot - one has come to terms with new buildings and architecture of the moment - and I love the streamline and reflective materials used in these buildings! in spite of their size , they create lightness and interest as they reflect other scene from around !
October 13th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Oooo magnificent to see, absolutely love everything about this photo 🤩
October 13th, 2023  
Margaret Brown ace
A super city skyline
October 13th, 2023  
