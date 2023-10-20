Previous
Part of new Medical Office by shutterbug49
Photo 1746

Part of new Medical Office

My doctor is located on the top floor of this building. I’m going to share a few images of this interesting building.
20th October 2023 20th Oct 23

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
478% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise