Previous
Photo 1747
The new medical office building
Here is another view of the medical office building. My doctor is on the top floor. The waiting rooms are on the outside, that is looking out this wall. Everything on this side is open with nice views overlooking Roseville. There is new art inside.
21st October 2023
21st Oct 23
2
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday.
2107
photos
153
followers
64
following
478% complete
View this month »
Tags
architecture
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this amazing building, I love the clear lines and colour.
October 21st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
October 21st, 2023
