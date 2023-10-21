Previous
The new medical office building by shutterbug49
Photo 1747

The new medical office building

Here is another view of the medical office building. My doctor is on the top floor. The waiting rooms are on the outside, that is looking out this wall. Everything on this side is open with nice views overlooking Roseville. There is new art inside.
21st October 2023 21st Oct 23

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
478% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this amazing building, I love the clear lines and colour.
October 21st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
October 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise