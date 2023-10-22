Previous
Looking up and Looking down by shutterbug49
Looking up and Looking down

You could actually see these steps through the windows in yesterday’s photo. I like the looking down version better.
22nd October 2023 22nd Oct 23

Lesley ace
Ooh I love this
October 22nd, 2023  
Beverley ace
Super looking up & looking down. Downs my fav too
Like the b&w
October 22nd, 2023  
Margaret Brown ace
Super capture
October 22nd, 2023  
Kathy ace
Interesting POVs - both of them.
October 22nd, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Great capture
October 22nd, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
WOW looking down makes me dizzy
October 22nd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great perspectives. The looking up messes with my head.
October 22nd, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful!
October 22nd, 2023  
