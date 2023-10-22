Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1748
Looking up and Looking down
You could actually see these steps through the windows in yesterday’s photo. I like the looking down version better.
22nd October 2023
22nd Oct 23
8
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2108
photos
153
followers
64
following
478% complete
View this month »
1741
1742
1743
1744
1745
1746
1747
1748
Latest from all albums
1742
1743
1744
1745
1746
36
1747
1748
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
8
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture
Lesley
ace
Ooh I love this
October 22nd, 2023
Beverley
ace
Super looking up & looking down. Downs my fav too
Like the b&w
October 22nd, 2023
Margaret Brown
ace
Super capture
October 22nd, 2023
Kathy
ace
Interesting POVs - both of them.
October 22nd, 2023
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Great capture
October 22nd, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
WOW looking down makes me dizzy
October 22nd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great perspectives. The looking up messes with my head.
October 22nd, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful!
October 22nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Like the b&w