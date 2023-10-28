Previous
Our Community Center by shutterbug49
Photo 1754

Our Community Center

I was low to the ground for this shot and it exaggerates the height of the hill.
28th October 2023 28th Oct 23

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Mags ace
A lovely building! Is this where you plant group meets?
October 28th, 2023  
Kathy ace
I like the low, one story style of this.
October 28th, 2023  
