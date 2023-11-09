Sign up
Previous
Photo 1766
Floral Still life
This is for the one week only, November words, and phone-vember challenges.
9th November 2023
9th Nov 23
8
6
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday.
2127
photos
153
followers
62
following
1759
1760
1761
1762
1763
1764
1765
1766
Views
10
Comments
8
Fav's
6
Album
365
owo-6
,
phone-vember
,
nov23words
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful!!
November 9th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
This is beautiful! I love the colours & light & they look so good against the black background!
November 9th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful, love the Autumnal colours and light. Fav
November 9th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Extra good on black
November 9th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely.
November 9th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Beautiful
November 9th, 2023
Catherine P
Stunning! Fav
November 9th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Lovely, bright, colorful still life
November 9th, 2023
