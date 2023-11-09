Previous
Floral Still life by shutterbug49
Floral Still life

This is for the one week only, November words, and phone-vember challenges.
9th November 2023

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful!!
November 9th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
This is beautiful! I love the colours & light & they look so good against the black background!
November 9th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful, love the Autumnal colours and light. Fav
November 9th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Extra good on black
November 9th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely.
November 9th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Beautiful
November 9th, 2023  
Catherine P
Stunning! Fav
November 9th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Lovely, bright, colorful still life
November 9th, 2023  
