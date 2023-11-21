Sign up
Previous
Photo 1778
Dishes
This is what I have for dishes. It was the food at a 90 Year Celebration of a friend.
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
Tags
phone-vember
,
nov23words
Maggiemae
ace
It all looks very tantalising!
November 21st, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Delicious!
November 21st, 2023
Mags
ace
Wow! Are you for hire?!!! It looks great!
November 21st, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
@marlboromaam
I was just one of many prepping for this special birthday.
November 21st, 2023
Olwynne
That looks like quite a feast
November 21st, 2023
Mags
ace
@shutterbug49
Well it still looks like a wonderful way to celebrate.
November 21st, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks a good colourful spread.
November 21st, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Love the “let’s eat” sign. Can you cater for my 90th?
November 21st, 2023
