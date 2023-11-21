Previous
Dishes by shutterbug49
This is what I have for dishes. It was the food at a 90 Year Celebration of a friend.
Maggiemae ace
It all looks very tantalising!
November 21st, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Delicious!
November 21st, 2023  
Mags ace
Wow! Are you for hire?!!! It looks great!
November 21st, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
@marlboromaam I was just one of many prepping for this special birthday.
November 21st, 2023  
Olwynne
That looks like quite a feast
November 21st, 2023  
Mags ace
@shutterbug49 Well it still looks like a wonderful way to celebrate.
November 21st, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Looks a good colourful spread.
November 21st, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Love the “let’s eat” sign. Can you cater for my 90th?
November 21st, 2023  
