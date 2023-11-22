A Special Family Moment

The word today is family. So I went back in my archive to retrieve a special family moment. For my father’s ninetieth birthday we secretly planned a 3 day birthday party. Here two of my brothers told him they were taking him to dinner. What you see here is when they entered and my father is gradually coming to realize that every member of 4 generations has come from 7 different states from Florida to Oregon and has gathered here. This was an old 1st gen digital image that was 150 K and I have boosted it the best I could.