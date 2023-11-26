Previous
Phone-vember macro 1
Phone-vember macro 1

The two things I do most with my iphone camera are people shots and macros. I’m going to do a short series of macros for my last week. The lens info says ultra wide lens, which is the lens labeled .5. That is NOT how to do a macro shot with an iphone. The best way is to set it at the wide lens labeled 1 and then move in close until a little flower shows up. Then it will still call the lens ultra wide even though it was set on the wide lens.
shutterbug49
Beverley
Great photo on your iPhone
Oooo iPhones are amazing! Love my old one.
I rather hope I may be given my son’s old one? I love being ‘not connected’. However an iPhone is pretty awesome.
PhotoCrazy
Beautiful!
