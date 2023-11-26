Phone-vember macro 1

The two things I do most with my iphone camera are people shots and macros. I’m going to do a short series of macros for my last week. The lens info says ultra wide lens, which is the lens labeled .5. That is NOT how to do a macro shot with an iphone. The best way is to set it at the wide lens labeled 1 and then move in close until a little flower shows up. Then it will still call the lens ultra wide even though it was set on the wide lens.