Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1791
Flashback Redo #2
This time flashback pulled up this one:
https://365project.org/shutterbug49/365/2020-01-21
I kept the frame, but replaced the images. I tried to make each image closer in size. Please say which you like better.
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2152
photos
151
followers
63
following
490% complete
View this month »
1784
1785
1786
1787
1788
1789
1790
1791
Latest from all albums
1785
1786
325
1787
1788
1789
1790
1791
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
5
Album
365
Taken
4th December 2023 11:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flashback-dhf
Rob Z
ace
This is an interesting exercise - I didn't know it was possible . I like how you have modified the third image and made them all occupy the same amount of their individual frames. If you don't mind another comment I think the 3 images might each look better if they did not overlap, if there was a section of black frame around each. Also, it may be worth flipping the image so that your eye reads the the roses across from the top and down the page. i don't know if any of these will help - just a couple of thoughts that sprang to mind. Cheers Rob
December 4th, 2023
bkb in the city
Beautiful
December 4th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
@robz
Thanks for the suggestions. I hope this is a learning exercise for me. I will give those a go and post on one of my albums.
December 4th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
@shutterbug49
Good morning. I'll be interested to see if any of them make any difference... Cheers Rob
December 4th, 2023
Babs
ace
I prefer this closer version and I also prefer the way you have rearranged the flowers too.
December 4th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close