Flashback Redo #2 by shutterbug49
Photo 1791

Flashback Redo #2

This time flashback pulled up this one: https://365project.org/shutterbug49/365/2020-01-21
I kept the frame, but replaced the images. I tried to make each image closer in size. Please say which you like better.
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Rob Z ace
This is an interesting exercise - I didn't know it was possible . I like how you have modified the third image and made them all occupy the same amount of their individual frames. If you don't mind another comment I think the 3 images might each look better if they did not overlap, if there was a section of black frame around each. Also, it may be worth flipping the image so that your eye reads the the roses across from the top and down the page. i don't know if any of these will help - just a couple of thoughts that sprang to mind. Cheers Rob
December 4th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
December 4th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
@robz Thanks for the suggestions. I hope this is a learning exercise for me. I will give those a go and post on one of my albums.
December 4th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
@shutterbug49 Good morning. I'll be interested to see if any of them make any difference... Cheers Rob
December 4th, 2023  
Babs ace
I prefer this closer version and I also prefer the way you have rearranged the flowers too.
December 4th, 2023  
