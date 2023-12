I brightened it up and removed some junk from the foreground. This one revealed another side of Flashback….the memory. This was taken during a terrific bus field trip for our Community Wine Appreciation Group (WAG). Our bus broke down and we had to spend a very relaxing day, walking the vineyards, sitting on the beautiful deck drinking wine, and just chatting with friends. Here’s the original: https://365project.org/shutterbug49/365/2019-09-29