Winter Roses by shutterbug49
Winter Roses

It was warmer today so I was able to go out for a longer walk. I thought these roses were pretty.
21st January 2020 21st Jan 20

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Rob Z ace
They are lovely and Ilike how you have shown them as a progression in the collage.
January 21st, 2020  
Diana ace
Beautiful roses and a fabulous way to present them.
January 21st, 2020  
