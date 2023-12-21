Previous
Flashback-Redo #19 by shutterbug49
Photo 1808

Flashback-Redo #19

This is becoming a trend….I cropped in and highlighted the center, because I wanted to focus on the tiny flowers within the flower. Here is the original: https://365project.org/shutterbug49/365/2022-03-20
21st December 2023 21st Dec 23

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
495% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Amazing vibrancy … so beautiful and great details
December 21st, 2023  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
December 21st, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Another nice re-do
December 21st, 2023  
haskar ace
Beautiful colours and details. Love it.
December 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise