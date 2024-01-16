Previous
Mandarins by shutterbug49
Photo 1834

Mandarins

Tuesdays are Farmers’ Market Days. Our region grows a lot of mandarins. So we usually pick up a bunch Tuesdays in the winter. Thanks to all of you for your kind words yesterday, they are much apppreciated.
16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
502% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Looks good
January 16th, 2024  
Beverley ace
So wonderful to ear fresh whole fruit. Yum
January 16th, 2024  
Kathy ace
I'll bet these are delicious fresh like this.
January 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise