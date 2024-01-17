Previous
Vacation Sunset by shutterbug49
Vacation Sunset

I actually took this while on vacation in December. I’m busy with family things right now.
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
January 17th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A beautiful sunset.
January 17th, 2024  
