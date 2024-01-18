Sign up
Previous
Photo 1836
White Cyclamen
I love cyclamen. They hide in the soil six months out of the year. As soon as it gets colder and other flowers are gone, they spring up. We have been getting quite a lot of rain lately.
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
5
0
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2199
photos
156
followers
66
following
1829
1830
1831
1832
1833
1834
1835
1836
Views
13
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
17th January 2024 9:15am
Tags
theme-january2024
Corinne C
ace
A lovely photo
January 18th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Sooo pretty
January 18th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty and I like the water droplets.
January 18th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Very pretty.
January 18th, 2024
Diana
ace
So beautiful, I wish we had your rain! Everything is dry and brown here 🙄
January 18th, 2024
