Marigold in the Rain by shutterbug49
Photo 1843

Marigold in the Rain

I love the vibrant color of this marigold.
25th January 2024 25th Jan 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
The flower looks more like a daisy to me, but the color definitely says marigold. Pretty shot!
January 26th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace



love





Lovely
January 26th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Excellent drop texture
January 26th, 2024  
