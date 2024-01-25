Sign up
Previous
Photo 1843
Marigold in the Rain
I love the vibrant color of this marigold.
25th January 2024
25th Jan 24
3
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Photo Details
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
The flower looks more like a daisy to me, but the color definitely says marigold. Pretty shot!
January 26th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
love
Lovely
January 26th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Excellent drop texture
January 26th, 2024
