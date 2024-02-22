Previous
FOR2024 #22 by shutterbug49
Photo 1871

FOR2024 #22

This time I converted to b&w and then just changed the mid tones to blue.
22nd February 2024 22nd Feb 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
512% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

CristinaL ace
Ohhhhhh, I love this! May I ask how you change midtones? I have only been changing highlights and shadows.
February 22nd, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Love this image...nicely presented and photographed
February 22nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Simple but lovely ! You are having fun with this aren't you ! fav
February 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise