Previous
Photo 1871
FOR2024 #22
This time I converted to b&w and then just changed the mid tones to blue.
22nd February 2024
22nd Feb 24
3
3
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2235
photos
162
followers
65
following
512% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Taken
21st February 2024 2:07pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
for2024
CristinaL
ace
Ohhhhhh, I love this! May I ask how you change midtones? I have only been changing highlights and shadows.
February 22nd, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Love this image...nicely presented and photographed
February 22nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Simple but lovely ! You are having fun with this aren't you ! fav
February 22nd, 2024
