Previous
FOR2024 #23 by shutterbug49
Photo 1872

FOR2024 #23

This may look familiar. I started with the original flower, converted it to b&w, then I inverted it. And finally I colored the shadows.
23rd February 2024 23rd Feb 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
512% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
You have had a fun play with this one. Nice.
February 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise