Photo 1880
Purple sky
There are other colors also, but hopefully it will look purple on the calendar. I took this a few months ago, but weather is too wet and windy to go out.
2nd March 2024
2nd Mar 24
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Tags
rainbow2024
Diana
ace
Amazing cloudscape and colours.
March 2nd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
March 2nd, 2024
