Blue Sky by shutterbug49
Photo 1879

Blue Sky

I see a butterfly. I took this a few days ago, knowing that we are expected to have rain ALL week. I should be glad for it, we are usually in drought.
1st March 2024 1st Mar 24

Casablanca ace
Nice butterfly, I see it too!
March 1st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
March 1st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
I see a lobster.
March 1st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful start for the rainbow - all we have is grey skies !!
March 1st, 2024  
