Previous
Photo 1878
FOR2024 #29
This is a gazania with a Superimpose X Soft Light Blend of Green Filter Image and Red Filter Image. I always enjoy the Flash of Red month. Thank you
@olivetreeann
for hosting this.
To see this image with each filter click here:
https://365project.org/shutterbug49/52wc/2024-02-29
29th February 2024
29th Feb 24
4
3
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2245
photos
164
followers
67
following
514% complete
1871
1872
1873
1874
1875
1876
1877
1878
1874
329
1875
1876
330
1877
331
1878
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
28th February 2024 2:21pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
for2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks great.
February 29th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such an amazing image with wonderful contrast and detail.
February 29th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Wow a fabulous result!
February 29th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super result ! fav
February 29th, 2024
