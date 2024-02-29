Previous
FOR2024 #29 by shutterbug49
Photo 1878

FOR2024 #29

This is a gazania with a Superimpose X Soft Light Blend of Green Filter Image and Red Filter Image. I always enjoy the Flash of Red month. Thank you @olivetreeann for hosting this.
To see this image with each filter click here: https://365project.org/shutterbug49/52wc/2024-02-29
29th February 2024 29th Feb 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
514% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks great.
February 29th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such an amazing image with wonderful contrast and detail.
February 29th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Wow a fabulous result!
February 29th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super result ! fav
February 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise