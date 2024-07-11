Previous
Other side of lighthouse by shutterbug49
Photo 2011

Other side of lighthouse

This is the opposite side from yesterday’s photo. The window above the door was a small office. The desk went the length of the window, So it had a perfect view out to the ocean.
11th July 2024 11th Jul 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
550% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot.
July 11th, 2024  
Kathy ace
I've always like the crispness of the bright white against the perfect blue sky.
July 12th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful, inviting pic
July 12th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love this photo
July 12th, 2024  
Barb ace
A beautiful building, and I like the walkway leading my eye into the photo!
July 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise