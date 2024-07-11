Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2011
Other side of lighthouse
This is the opposite side from yesterday’s photo. The window above the door was a small office. The desk went the length of the window, So it had a perfect view out to the ocean.
11th July 2024
11th Jul 24
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2382
photos
165
followers
65
following
550% complete
View this month »
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot.
July 11th, 2024
Kathy
ace
I've always like the crispness of the bright white against the perfect blue sky.
July 12th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful, inviting pic
July 12th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love this photo
July 12th, 2024
Barb
ace
A beautiful building, and I like the walkway leading my eye into the photo!
July 12th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close