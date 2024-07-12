Previous
Elkhorn Slough by shutterbug49
Elkhorn Slough

This is Elkhorn Slough where we expected to see a lot of birds…..but none to be found here.
bkb in the city
It is beautiful scenery
July 12th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful and calm scenic view !
July 12th, 2024  
