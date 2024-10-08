Previous
Trying out the lenses by shutterbug49
Trying out the lenses

My new iphone has 3 lenses and some magic internally. For this collage, I stood in the same spot and used each lens. Top is .5X and 1X, Bottom is 2X and 5X. Just playing.
Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
@shutterbug49
Margaret Brown ace
Very nice, my iPhone is a 12pro and takes some good shots but these are great!
October 8th, 2024  
