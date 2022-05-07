Previous
The Lady in Town by shutterbug49
The Lady in Town

This display is outside the art gallery in our town. I thought it made a good half & half.
7th May 2022 7th May 22

Shutterbug

@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday.
