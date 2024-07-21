Previous
Birthday Celebration by shutterbug49
341 / 365

Birthday Celebration

This is the original. The restaurant gave our friend a birthday treat when we finished our meal.
21st July 2024 21st Jul 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
93% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
How lovely, I do prefer your edit though.
July 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise