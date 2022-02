FoR 2022

Today's theme was lines. I did some other subjects but they didn't turn out as I had hoped. It was a miserable day with freezing rain and I noticed these sparrows taking cover under the eaves of our garage roof sitting in the door frame. Since it has lines in it it is my shot of the day. It shows up better on black.



Thank you all so much for your views, comments, and faves of my shot from yesterday!

They made my day!