Common Ordinary Things by skipt07
88 / 365

Common Ordinary Things

Another common thing found around the house.
For some reason, my camera recorded this as being taken on 3/13 when I actually took it just before bedtime on the 12th. I don't think the change to daylight savings time was the culprit.
12th March 2022 12th Mar 22

Skip Tribby 😎

ace
@skipt07
Twenty-twenty-two, it's been 10 years since I first started on the Project. Lots of things have changed in 10 years. Some for the better and...
24% complete

Rob Z ace
Your interesting POV has given us a nice abstract
March 13th, 2022  
Sharon Lee ace
Nicely done, had to think about what it was for a second
March 13th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Interesting POV, I had to look twice.
March 13th, 2022  
