One Long day by skipt07
94 / 365

One Long day

Our granddaughter's team participated in a volleyball tournament, thankfully at a local school with 10 teams involved. Her first match was at 8:30. They came in third as they lost to the eventual champs. They left around 6:30 that evening.
19th March 2022 19th Mar 22

Skip Tribby 😎

Sharon Lee ace
Great capture, that is a long day
March 23rd, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Super action shot
March 23rd, 2022  
