Fresh Cut Daffodils by skipt07
96 / 365

Fresh Cut Daffodils

The daffodils are fighting against the cold temps were have been experiencing the past week
2nd April 2022 2nd Apr 22

Skip Tribby - ​...

@skipt07
Twenty-twenty-two, it's been 10 years since I first started on the Project. Lots of things have changed in 10 years. Some for the better and...
Milanie ace
Lovely high key shot
April 4th, 2022  
