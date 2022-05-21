Azaleas In Full Bloom

Our Azalea bush was beautiful this year. I am posting this for the 21st but actually took it on the 20th. The reason was that on the evening of the 21st a line of thunderstorms passed through our area producing hail the size of marbles. My wife saw one the size of a jack ball. As you might imagine it wreaked havoc on the poor Azalea bush. We lost our power at 7:54 pm and it wasn't restored until between 3 and 4 am on the 23rd. The outages were so widespread that crews had to be brought in from other areas. Thankfully a good friend loaned us his generator.