Cow

No, I haven't lost my mind. Yet.

Years ago some friends of ours had two cats. One was black and white so they named him, "Cow" because it is the same color and markings as a Holstein. My wife would go and check up on the cats while our friends were away on vacation. Our granddaughter loved to go with my wife and she would love the cats up.

Recently this stray cat showed up at their house so our granddaughter started calling it, "Cow". They have tried to find the rightful owner on Facebook but have been unsuccessful thus far.